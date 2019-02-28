



Chief Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, the Senator-elect for Osun East Senatorial District of Osun State, has stated his resolve to work with President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in a bid to move the country forward.

Speaking with newsmen at Ilase, Fadahunsi who was declared winner of the Osun East Senatorial District seat by INEC on Saturday acknowledged God’s hand in his victory and promised to work with the APC-led government for the benefit of the masses.

Fadahunsi defeated Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, a member of House of Representatives representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency.

Fadahunsi, ex-Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs declared that he came to realise after the poll that some APC members actually contributed to his success in the Saturday election, stressing that he was equally ready to work with APC-led government.

He said, “I want to acknowledge God’s hand in my victory and I promise to work with All Progressives Congress (APC) because some of their members also contributed to my success in the Saturday’s election.

He also promised to work with APC candidate that won the House of Representatives in Ife/Ijesa zone to develop Ijesaland.

“My success was due to my commitment, service and support to the progress of Ife/Ijesa Federal Constituency,” he said.

Fadahunsi who also promised to assist members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose property were destroyed before the election, warned his supporters against reprisal attack.

He said those who were involved in the destruction of property in Igangan in Atakumosa East Local Government were predominantly unemployed youths, adding that he would do his best to get youths in the district engaged.

The Senator-elect for Osun East said that if he had repeated the mistake he made at his first attempt to represent his people at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, he might have lost again.

Fadahunsi, a PDP candidate who lost the Senatorial seat to Senator Babajide Omoworare of the All Progressives Congress at the 2015 elections, noted that if he had stayed away from the collation centre on Saturday the way he did in 2015, he might have been robbed of victory again.

He, however, charged the police to investigate the mayhem and ensure that those found culpable face the wrath of the law.