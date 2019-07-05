<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun says it has accepted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Gov. Gboyega Oyetola as the winner of the September 2018 governorship election in the state.

Mr Soji Adagunodo, the State PDP Chairman, in a telephone interview said since the Supreme court is the apex court in the land, there was no where the party could appeal again.

Te Supreme Court in a split judgment of five to two on Friday upheld the election of Oyetola.

Adagunodo said the minority judgment dealt with the constitutional issue of the matter, which according to him, was the most important while the majority judgment dealt with the technical issues.

“Since the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land, we don’t have anything to say than to accept the verdict.

“The judgment is a split judgment. The majority judgment dealt with technical matter and we expected the judges to have called for the file of the lower court.

“Meanwhile, the minority udgment dealt with constitutional matter which is important to our democracy.

“The court has ruled and we don’t have anything to say than to accept the verdict since there is nowhere to go again,’’ Adagunodo said.

He, however, appealed to party members to be calm and peaceful.