Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency, Osun State, have condemned the suspension of their representative in the House of Representatives, Wole Oke, by the National Working Committee of the party.

The PDP Chairman, Obokun Local Government Area, Adelani Owoeye, said in a statement on Saturday that the lawmaker didn’t deserve suspension after contributing to the party’s popularity in the state.

He said, “Our faith and trust in the good intentions of Oke remain undaunted and unshaken. He has long demonstrated a strong resolve and impeachable loyalty to the PDP in words and actions. He is an honourable man serving in an honourable capacity steadfastly defending the cause of the party at state and federal levels. Any infractions, in the judgement of the party’s NWC, must be viewed under the lenses of his honesty and good intentions.”