The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will tomorrow commence its public campaign ahead of the state governorship election taking place on September 22, 2018.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Public Communication of the Senator Ademola Adeleke campaign organisation, Mr. Bamidele Salam, indicated that the campaign would begin with an inter-faith and inter-denominational prayers at the state PDP secretariat in Osogbo in the morning.

This will be followed by the public presentation of the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Adeleke and his deputy, Hon Albert Abiodun Adeogun, at a world press conference to be addressed by the state Chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo.

The press conference will also feature the unveiling of the party’s manifesto and action plans for job creation, and general socio-economic emancipation of the state.

The state party Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, will also lead the governorship candidate, Adeleke, his deputy, Adeogun; the Director-General of the campaign organisation, Akogun Lere Oyewunmi, and other party stalwarts to commence a three-day campaign visit to the three senatorial districts of the state where thousands of defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other political parties will be received into the PDP in the nine federal constituencies.

The campaign tour will kick off on Wednesday with a visit to Ikire, Iwo and Ede federal constituencies while on Thursday, it will be the turn of Ila, Ikirun and Osogbo federal constituencies.

On August 31, the Osun East senatorial district will play host to the PDP candidate and party other leaders as the party receives new defectors in Ile-Ife, Ilesa and Ijebu-Jesa.

The statement emphasised that the state chapter of the PDP is ready to run a robust, peaceful and people-oriented campaign ahead of the September governorship polls.

It therefore enjoined all party members and supporters to troop out enmasse to receive the Governorship candidate, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke and His deputy, Adeogun, who will be reeling out the party’s plans to rescue the state from the “misrule of the last 8 years and restore the state to the path of accelerated socio-economic growth.”