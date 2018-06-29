Osun State Chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party will hold ward congresses on Saturday June 30 as part of preparation and process leading to election of party’s governorship candidate.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed September 22, 2018 for the governorship election in the state while the party has also fixed July 17 for the conduct of primary.

The ward Congresses will hold across 332 wards in the state.

The ward congresses according to statement issued by the party’s publicity secretary, Sunday Bisi, is for the election of 3 ad-hoc delegates who will participate in the governorship primaries of the party.

The ward will produce 3 delegates in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The statement disclosed that the 5-man panel which will organise the ward congresses is headed by Governor Ishaku Darius of Taraba State.

Other members of the Panel are Chief Hanny Woko, Chief Ndidi Okereke, Retired Brigadier General Adeoye and Dr Sandy Onor who is the Secretary of the Panel.

The statement enjoined all members of the party to cooperate with the Panel and abides by the rules in order to have a hitch-free exercise.