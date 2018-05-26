A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun, Hon. Akindiya Amos, who is from Olaoluwa Local Government Area of Osun West Senatorial District and a serving commissioner in the Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission has condemned in outright terms the agitation by few selected individuals from his senatorial district insisting that Osun West Senatorial district must produce the next governor of the state.

Hon. Akindiya made this assertion while fielding questions from newsmen on the preparation of the APC ahead of the September 22nd gubernatorial election coming up this year, ”When I hear people say it is time for the west to produce the next governor and no other zones should contest for the exalted seat with them, I dare say it is politically wrong to assume such status.

“It is not inside Nigeria or APC constitution that it should be zoned to a particular area, my firm opinion is that the race should be thrown open to whoever wishes to contest, irrespective of senatorial district, the most credible and competent candidate should emerge through a free and fair primary”, he said.

He went further to explain that since the beginning of politics in this era, there has never been a time when the leaders have sat down to decide that they will zone governorship to a particular zone. The late Senator Isiaka Adeleke came in as governor from the west, though he spent little time but people from other zones contested with him, When it came to the era of Baba Akande, nobody stopped the west or east from contesting with him.

Also speaking about who may likely succeed Aregbesola among the 27 APC aspirants who had shown interest at the meeting with the state leadership during the week, Akindiya opined that whoever will take over from Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola must continue with the good works, ability to consolidate and leverage on the many opportunities in infrastructural amenities to boost the economic situation of the state, drive our IGR and industrialize our agricultural sector.

The strength of our campaign today is continuity, continuity in good governance, continuity of welfarist policies, continuity in urbanization of our towns, continuity in good education and health programmes, and our template is Lagos state, Lagos is good today because when Tinubu started, there was continuity through Fashola and now through Governor Ambode, he narrated.

In his reaction to the insinuation that PDP may likely oust his party in the election, “They are liars and are only joking; the projects we have done are physical and cannot be hidden, our people are grateful to Aregbesola and are ready to partner with APC through the ballot for another 4years.

“Even people that are indigenes of Osogbo can attest to the simple fact that the city has undergone a complete transformation. Ask around, people in towns and villages of Osun are ready to vote for APC. Our programmes are channeled towards development and are basically for the betterment of lives for our citizens.”