Osun State Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola has said that the affirmation of his victory as the duly elected governor of Osun State by the Supreme Court on Friday will spur him and his team to work harder for the people of the State.

Oyetola, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, also dedicated the victory to God and the entire people of the state who he said supported his government.

According to him, “The judgment is a call to service and as a result, I dedicate it to the glory of God and to the good people of the state who joined me in navigating the “twists and turns of the road to justice.

“It is indeed a challenge to us all to muster the courage and strength to do more.”