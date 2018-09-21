The European Union has urged politicians to shun vote-buying in the Osun State governorship election holding on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday at a press conference in Osogbo, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, asked the electorate to vote for the candidate of their choice without intimidation.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for banning the use of mobile phones at the voting cubicles, saying it would go a long way in ensuring the exercise was free and fair.

He said, “We are here to ensure the process is free and fair. We will be supporting INEC and the security agencies to guard against vote-buying. We have no interest in any candidate but in the election and we encourage the residents to participate in the exercise, especially the women and youths.

“We are in the dialogue with the police and we believe INEC has taken good measures to ensure there is no vote-buying. It is a good step to ban the use of phones and cameras at the voting cubicle We have had discussions with the police to ensure it does not occur in this election.”