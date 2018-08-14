Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election, the Osun Traditional Council in Boripe Local Government Area of the state has urged political stakeholders in the state to eschew violence before, during and after the election.

Oba Rasheed Ayotunde, the spokesperson for the council, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Iragbiji.

Ayotunde said the peaceful atmosphere in the state should not be jeopardised on the altar of politics.

The monarch appealed to politicians to play by the rules of the game while maintaining peace during campaigns.

Ayetunde, however, said the traditional council was in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

The monarch described Oyetola as a responsible and God fearing politician who is capable of governing the state.

“Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola is our son and we affirm that he is very intelligent, industrious, people friendly and full of capacity to serve.

”We have interviewed his family members, his neighbours, friends and acquaintances, other obas, chiefs and members of the public and have found him most qualified to take Osun to a greater height.

”We know that he is a financial expert and shrewd administrator who is the best to continue the developmental works which Gov. Aregbesola had been doing,’’ he said.

The monarch, who addressed the news conference along with other members of the council, dispelled the insinuation that Oyetola was a Lagos-based politician.

“He has been a community man playing active roles in the development of Iragbiji and Boripe Local Government for more than three decades,’’ Ayotunde said.

The monarch, however, called on all aggrieved members of APC to support Oyetola to win the election, adding that the interest of the state should be paramount to all.