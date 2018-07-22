Three governorship aspirants that participated in the direct method of primary election adopted by APC have pledged their loyalty to the winner of the primary election, Gboyega Oyetola.

The aspirants are Dr. Saka Layonu (SAN), Benedict Alabi and Adelere Oriolowo.

They pledged their loyalty to Oyetola in the course of contest of the governorship election fixed for September 22nd, 2018 when they paid solidarity visit to the APC candidate in his campaign office in Osogbo.

While speaking, Oyetola assured other aspirants of inclusive administration that will allow popular participation to ensure equitable distribution of social amenities in the state.

Oyetola said he is contesting to make life more abundant for the people of the state while promising that no part of the state would be neglected in his administration.

The APC candidate who commended Layonu, Oriolowo and Benedict for their sportsmanship by placing the interest of the state above their personal interest urged other aspirants and party members to work for the victory of APC in general interest of the state to consolidate on the giant strides recorded by governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola said: “I am very grateful for this honour, we are all winner in this contest and by the grace of God we are going to work together for the progress and development of the state, Governor Rauf Aregbesola has laid a very solid foundation and I am assuring you that no part of the state would be neglected, never again would this state go back to era of retrogression, our party have shown capacity and responsibility in government I am fully prepare to continue and consolidate this progress.

“I don’t discuss sectional or zonal issue because the concept of wellbeing and good governance transcend such, I am assuring you that no part of the state West, East or Central would be neglected, I am also assuring that we are going to run all inclusive participatory government to deliver the promises of our party.”

Layonu who led hundred of his supporters to the Oyetola Campaign office along Gbongan road, Osogbo said the he decided to formally visit the governorship candidates along other party leaders to a ascertain that he is not leaving the party and ready to support the party flag bearer.

He said the party members have decided through the ballot and as a loyal party member, he is duty bound to respect the popular wish of the

To demonstrate his sincerely according to Layonu, had earlier he congratulated Oyetola early in the morning urging him to work hard in uniting the aggrieved aspirants and members of the party.

Layonu said: “I have never voted for PDP in my life, and I will never vote for them, they never represent any good, and we must not allow the people of the state to suffer again under PDP, we must also ensure that the good work of Governor Rauf Aregbesola must continue.”

Also, Benedict Alabi from Irewole local government said he has consulted all his supporters in the states and all of them have accepted the result of the primary and ready to work for the emergence of Oyetola during September 22 Governorship Election.

He said: “We have fought a very good battle, but it is not a do or die affairs, what is important is that the APC must continue to rule the state, I hereby sincerely pledged my support and commitment for your emergence as governor for the state development of our party.”

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, who was part of the ceremony commended the governor and the party leaders for organizing a fear and free contest for the aspirants and urged other aspirants to embrace reconciliation for the progress of the state and the party.

He congratulated party members for choosing Oyetola who he described as a discipline and responsible party member with intellectual acumen to govern the state.

Adewole said: “The journey for governorship started two years ago, and some of us who are stakeholders decided to remain neutral to allow the popular wish of our party members, I congratulate all of us for electing Oyetola as our candidate, Aregbesola has set a pace in Osun and we can’t afford to reverse the progress, Oyetola is humble and hardworking to continue the good work of Mr Governor, I urge all of you to allow genuine reconciliation and united to win the coming election.”