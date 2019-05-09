<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Emeke Ngige and Dr Paul Ananaba on Thursday said it will be good for the for the Supreme Court to resolve the Osun State election dispute and set things straight.

This, they said, is in view of two dissenting verdicts by the lower tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal verdict that upheld the election of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola as Osun State governor.

The Election Petition Tribunal had nullified Oyetola’s election and declared the PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke winner of the poll, following which Oyetola challenged the Tribunal’s ruling at the appellate court.

There were dissenting judgments at both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

Ngige said it would be good for the Supreme Court to resolve all the issues.

“The PDP has already given an indication that they will appeal to the Supreme Court. I think that the matter will end in the Supreme Court.

“Since there is a dissenting judgment from one of the Justices of the Court of Appeal, I believe it will be good for the matter to end up in Supreme Court.

“This is so that all the issues will be resolved once and for all. Any of the parties going on a further appeal to the Supreme Court is welcome. It will be a welcome development,” Ngige said.

One of Adeleke’s lawyers, Dr Paul Ananaba (SAN), confirmed to The Nation that the PDP candidate was dissatisfied with and would appeal the judgment.

“I am a counsel in the matter for the PDP candidate, so, I shouldn’t make comments on it.

“But I can confirm to you that that we are filing an appeal. We are working on the appeal already. There is no speculation,” he said.

Ananaba was optimistic that Adeleke would overturn the decision at the Supreme Court.

“Why not? Even among the Justices (of the Appeal Court), didn’t they disagree? That shows that even among them, one of them believes that the decision was not right,” he said.