The Alliance for Democracy (AD) has submitted the names of its gubernatorial candidate, Arc. Akintola Olugbenga and his running mate, Alhaji Abdulhakeem Bello to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.

Arc. Olugbenga emerged as AD governorship candidate in the party’s primary election held in Osogbo, Osun State on 22nd July, 2018.

Addressing journalists at the INEC headquarters Abuja after submitting the names of the party candidates, AD National Chairman, Chief Joseph Avazi, expressed optimism that the party will win the Osun state governorship poll.

He said Olugbenga is the best candidate for the gubernatorial election and has the leadership capacity and managerial acumen to take Osun State to the next level of development.

He urged the electorate to vote massively for AD as the only progressive party that will meet the yearnings of the people for good governance.

Avazi urged politician to imbibe issue-based politics and eschew politics of bitterness and brigandage that has impeded the nations democratic process.

AD boss said if voted into power in the forthcoming governorship election, the party will run an inclusive government that will provide dividends of democracy to the longsuffering people of Osun State.

He urged stakeholders in the political process to ensure that the election is free, fair, credible, acceptable, transparent and peaceful.