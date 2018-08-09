Ahead of the September 22, 2018 governorship poll in Osun State, the South West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mapped out strategies towards ensuring victory at the poll for the party’s candidate, Gbenga Oyetola.

Zonal Secretary of the party, Ayo Afolabi, disclosed this, in a statement he issued, on Wednesday, following a well attended zonal caucus meeting, chaired by the Zonal National Vice Chairman, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, on August 6.

The meeting, which reviewed the affairs of the party in the South West with particular attention on the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State and the approaching Osun State governorship poll, appealed to all party members to close rank and ensure the success of the party at the poll.

Afolabi, who appreciated the party’s supporters in Ekiti for trooping out to give her candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the victory at the poll, also urged electorate in Osun State to ensure that APC maintains its hold on the South West for integrated development of the geo-political zone.

The caucus, according to the statement, directed all state chairmen of the party within the zone to get involved directly in the electioneering process to ensure the party’s victory, which started in Ekiti, with the recent election of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is completed in Osun.

“As far as the South West Caucus of the APC is concerned, we have a candidate for the election in Osun and we all have to rally round him to win the election. We cannot afford to drop any of our South West States to the opposition,” he said.

The caucus appealed to aggrieved members of the party in Osun State to give room for internal reconciliations in accordance with party guidelines and ethos.

“Continuous effort should be made to reach out to those who were dissatisfied with the primaries in Osun to retrace their steps, sheath their swords and work for the victory of our candidate, Gbenga Oyetola,” Afolabi stated.

The caucus called for campaigns to start earnestly and for all stakeholders throughout the South West zone to be given access to play diverse roles.

However, the zonal caucus promised that it would ensure that the internal wrangling in each of the state chapter of the party in the South West were resolved so that APC would be positioned to speak with one ‘political’ voice in the zone.

Afolabi stated that the problems in Oyo and some other states in the zone were reviewed at the meeting “and the caucus agreed to work with the respective state chapters to ensure all grievances are addressed and resolved.

“We recognise the need for regular meetings to resolve the internal issues across the region to ensure we all speak with one voice.”

The zonal caucus also said it is ready to work with the National Working Committee of APC to steer the party on the path of progress, calling for measures to prevent, as much as it is practically possible, further defections from the party.