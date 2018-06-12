A former Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello, says the defection of Sen. Iyiola Omisore from the Peoples Democratic (PDP) to Social Democratic Party (SDP) will not affect the party’s fortunes in the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state.

Bello, who is also one of the PDP governorship aspirants, said this on Tuesday in Osogbo while speaking with newsmen.

He claimed that Omisore left the PDP following his failure in the bid to take over the party structure in the state and his (Bello) support for the chairman.

Omisore on May 20 announced his defection from PDP to SDP, the new platform on which he would contest the governorship election.

According to Omisore, PDP in Osun is in disarray and likely to remain in prolonged political captivity over the next four years.

But Bello, who was the running mate to Omisore in the 2015 governorship election in the state, said PDP would win the election without Omisore’s inputs.

Speaking on the performance of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, Bello said the governor meant well for the state but does not understand the terrain.

Bello, who also said Aregbesola’s successor would be confronted with a huge debt, added that he has the needed experience to govern the state.

He also urged other PDP aspirants not to allow the outcome of the primary to disintegrate the party.