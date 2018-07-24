Senator Iyiola Omisore has been given a Certificate of Return by the Social Democratic Party as its governorship candidate for the September 22, 2018 election in Osun State.

The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Maishaq Abdul, presented the Certificate of Return to Omisore in Abuja on behalf of the National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae.

Abdul said the party was already prepared to win the Osun State governorship election.

He said the integrity ‎of the party and the vast experience of its candidate will lead it to victory.

He said: “The party painstakingly conducted a rancour-free primary in Osun State, which eventually produced Senator Omisore, and this is for the electorate to be convinced that the SDP is ready to change the faces of bad governance in the State.”

The party also cautioned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, not to overheat the polity with his unguarded statements.

The National Secretary of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, who gave the warning, cautioned Oshiomhole to come to the reality that there was a clear difference between being a labour leader and national chairman of a political party.

Gabam said: “The man should by now know the differences between being a labour leader and as well being a chairman of a political party.

“He should stop making reckless and unguarded statements capable of overheating the system unnecessarily,

“SDP is very intact and focused.

“It is a political party with history.

“We have not merged with any political party.

“We have only signed a Memorandum of Understanding with some political parties and we are yet to work out the modalities ‎the MOU will take.”

Omisore in his response said: “The SDP will not distribute money to the electorate for the party to win the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.”

He pledged that if elected the next governor of the state, he would block all the avenues of financial wastage in the state such as contract inflations, duplication of contracts and initiation of white elephant projects.