The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has faulted the alleged release of the last tranche of the Paris Club refund to Osun State government ahead of the election.

He said information at the party’s disposal indicated that Osun had actually received about N16.67 billion, urging the governor not to spend the money on election or other frivolities.

Omisore urged Aregbesola to consider the plight of Osun workers and pensioners by paying their outstanding salaries, pension and gratuities now that he’s in possession of such huge money.

“It’s little wonder how a governor that has not been able to pay salaries and other benefits of the workers for the past three years has been able to spend over N2billion on posters and billboards alone just to install his stooge in government,” Omisore said.

He described the time of the release of such money to Osun State by the Federal Government as wrong, saying the governor would waste no time to waste it.

According to Omisore, releasing such money to Osun alone out of the 36 states of the federation further raised suspicion that it is meant to prosecute the coming election.

He said: “This desperation on the part of Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) to perpetuate themselves won’t help as the people of the state are wise enough to see this booby trap and will avoid it.

“This government knows that it has failed the masses and unable to deliver on its promises to them, hence the result to heavily monetise the coming election

“No wonder they’ve been boasting and bragging that even if the people fail to vote for their party in the coming election, their candidate will still be declared winner.

“It’s baffling to hear from a party that wants to sincerely win an election in a state like Osun to call the bluffs of workers, and even told some that their party would win without workers support.”

But the state government has denied receiving such money from the Federal government.