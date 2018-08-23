Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has urged residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards to enable them exercise their voting rights.

Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that collection of PVCs was an important aspect of election that required the participation of every eligible voter.

The candidate appealed to the people of Osun State to get their PVCs and use them to improve their lot, promising not to disappoint them if he emerged victorious in the poll.

Adeleke, who currently represents Osun West at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, said if elected, he would be a governor for the people, by the people and of the people.

“All workers deserve their pay. Our government will address workers’ entitlement and welfare, if elected.

“I have the capacity to deliver on this and other key programmes as contained in our 6-point agenda,’’ he said.