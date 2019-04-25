<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on appeals filed by Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, seeking to set aside the March 22, 2019, judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had declared Senator Isiaka Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

According to the appellate court, the date of the judgments is to be communicated to the parties through hearing notices that would be served on their lawyers.

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey presided over the five-man panel.

Other members of the panel are Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya, Justice Ita George Mbaba, Justice Isaiah Olufemi Akeju and Justice Bitrus Sanga.

Oyetola and Adeleke, witnessed Wednesday’s proceedings which lasted several hours.

The panel reserved judgments on the three appeals and a cross-appeal by Adeleke, after various counsel had adumbrated and adopted their briefs of arguments.

At Wednesday’s hearing of the appeals, the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Adeleke, urged the Court of Appeal to affirm the tribunal’s judgment.

On the other hand, Oyetola and his party, the APC as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prayed the appellate court to set aside the majority judgment delivered by the tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja had declared Senator Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

By the judgment, the governor-elect Gboyega Oyetola, was sacked from office.

Consequently, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to Adeleke, having been duly elected.