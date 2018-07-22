Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke representing Osun West District has been elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the September 22 governorship election.

The result of the primary, which was announced late Saturday night, saw Mr Adeleke scoring 1, 569, beating his closest rival, Akin Ogunbiyi, by only seven votes.

Mr Ogunbiyi polled 1, 562 votes, Fatai Akinbade, 52 votes and Nathaniel Oke, three votes, just as a total of 56 votes were voided.

A demand for a recount was turned down by the chairman of the election and Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, saying there was no need for a recount since he had announced the results.

Mr Adeleke only defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress only last year when he sought the south west senatorial seat occupied by his late brother, Isiaka Adeleke.