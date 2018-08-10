The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, thursday reacted to the court action challenging his academic eligibility to contest the governorship election and described those questioning his eligibility as mischievous enemies.

Addressing journalists in Ede, Osun State, Adeleke who was surrounded by some of his classmates at Ede Muslim Grammar School and multitude of the school alumni, attributed his silence on the matter to his belief in party supremacy and avoidance of what will amount to subjugation as the matter was then already a subject of litigation.

According to him, “those questioning my academic eligibility are clearly being mischievous and deceptive,” adding that he not only graduated from Ede Muslim Grammar School but was a one-time President of the Alumni Association of the institution.

Adeleke who commended the judiciary for upholding the truth, despite the pressure involved, said with emphasis that he did not forget a certificate or testimonial.

“I also must express my gratitude to the judiciary for upholding the truth despite the pressure. It is now clear and proven that I did not forge any certificate or testimonial. In any case, how can I forge a testimonial that simply attests to the fact of my attendance at the school?” he queried.

Adeleke thanked the people of the state for standing by him despite the campaign of calumny targeted at him saying: “I recognise the concerns the electorate will have as to my competence and capabilities to run and rescue our dear Osun State from the mess we have found ourselves at the hands of Aregbesola.”