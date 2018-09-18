The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has condemned the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to ban the use of smartphones at polling booths during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

He alleged that the commission was already perfecting rigging formula in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Secondus, who spoke during an interactive session with PDP leaders in Bayelsa State on Tuesday, said that Nigerians must rise up to frustrate all the alleged rigging strategies being perfected between INEC and the APC.

The PDP chairman, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi, said that the INEC decision on the use of smartphone was a deliberate plan to kill means of gathering evidence against their rigging arrangements which he said was being fine-tuned but already tested in Ekiti and Osun States.

He said that the regime of APC is killing Nigeria and its citizens.

He said, “They have borrowed over N11 trillion yet there is nothing to show, hunger is raving the land and people are dying daily across the country.

“Critical stakeholders and the international community are worried at the debt profile of this administration which has risen to such astronomical level amidst huge corruption in the system.

” I crave your indulgence to stand up against all the evil plots of the APC by collecting your PVC and using it judiciously to vote them out in all elections in 2019.

“The ban on the use of smartphone by INEC in Osun is because they want to stop people from capturing their evil plans. We will resist it.”