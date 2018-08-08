Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the Sept. 22 election in Osun, has said that he would not retrench workers, if elected.

Oyetola, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, said now that the country is out of recession and states are bouncing back to economic recovery, there would be no basis for retrenchment.

According to him, in 2015 when the state was experiencing financial crisis as a result of the national economic meltdown, the state government did not embark on retrenchment of workers.

Oyetola, however, said that his administration would not stop any individual from opting out of service, if he so desires.

“We can’t afford to begin staff rationalization now when things are looking up, but rather we are thinking out of the box to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR),” he said.

Oyetola, who is the Chief of Staff to Gov. Aregbesola, said efforts would be stepped up to reduce the state’s dependence on federal allocation as a means of funding government, if given the opportunity to serve.

He said that his government would specifically block leakages in tax collection and administration processes, while working harder to improve on the IGR.

The APC flag bearer expressed confidence that his many years experience in the private and public sectors, would assist him in moving the state forward.

“I have operated as a top-flier in the nation’s very fierce and competitive private sector for over 30 years, building a vast network of contacts locally and internationally.

“This will come in handy towards our next phase of socio-economic development of the state,”Oyetola said.