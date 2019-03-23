<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Following the tribunal judgment which on Friday declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of Osun State governorship election, held on the 21st of September 2018, ahead of the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Osun State Government has urged the people of the state to remain calm, promising to appeal the Tribunal’s judgement.

The Osun State Government urged the people to remain calm and go about their lawful activities following the tribunal judgment in the governorship election petition.

It reassured the people of their safety and security of properties because “the government of the state is still the only legitimate government having the authority to govern the state.”

The statement said an appeal on the judgment had been filed.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Wole Oyebamiji, said: “The government of the State of Osun wishes to appreciate the teeming support of the majority of the people in all things essential for mutual progress.

“As it is, the administration of His Excellency, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun, wishes to assure the people that the judgment of the Election Tribunal has been put on appeal.

“This is to further assure all the residents of the state of adequate security of lives and properties, as the government of the state is still the only legitimate government having the authority to govern the state.

“We assure all our people that justice will prevail at last, and the law enforcement agencies have been instructed to maintain law and order across the state.

“We, therefore, urge all the residents of the State to go about their lawful duties without any hindrance.”