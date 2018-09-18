The Police Service Commission has warned policemen that will be on duty during Saturday’s Osun state governorship election against unethical conducts.

The commission`s Chairman, Mr Musiliu Smith, gave the warming on Tuesday in Abuja, in a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

Smith warned that any policeman found wanting during the election would be dealt with according to the law.

He said that the commission would deploy 40 of its personnel to monitor the conduct of policemen during the election

“The monitors will be deployed to the three senatorial districts and 30 local government areas of the state,” he said.

He said that the monitors had been given the guidelines for monitoring the conduct of police officers on electoral duty.

The chairman said that the monitoring would serve as a test run for the 2019 general elections.

He said that the commission had released dedicated telephone lines for Nigerians to call in the event of any infractions.

He gave the telephone lines as 08033345362, 08023313250, 08084385726 and 08055606514, adding that the commission could also be followed on its twitter handle [email protected]