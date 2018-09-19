President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, not to invite Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, before Saturday.

The police had asked Adeleke to immediately appear at the force headquarters in Abuja over alleged examination malpractice.

But a presidential source told reporters on Wednesday that Buhari had ordered the IGP not to go ahead with the invitation until the governorship election is over.

Adeleke is one of the four strong contenders in Saturday’s exercise.

Earlier, Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, had said charges of examination malpractice, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and breach of duty had been filed against Adeleke and others at a federal high court in Abuja.

Moshood said Adeleke connived with four persons identified as Sikiru Adeleke, Aregbesola Mufutau (principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun), Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (school official responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), and Dare Olutope (school teacher who facilitated the crime).

He had asked them to report to the special investigation panel at the force headquarters in Abuja.

Adeleke was summoned few hours after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmed that he sat for its examination in 1981.

The council had informed an FCT high court that Adeleke sat for its examination in 1981, contrary to insinuations that he did not.