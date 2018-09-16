The candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the Osun State governorship election, Iyiola Omisore, says he hopes the Federal Government will search for and find the killers of former Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

The SDP candidate, who was one of those arrested and tried in connection with the murder before being acquitted, said this on Sunday during the Osun Governorship Debate organised by Channels Television.

Asked about the 2001 assassination of Ige, he said, “Iyiola Omisore went through a serious court trial for two and half years; me and colleagues. We were discharged and acquitted by the court of law.

“The Oyo State Government was asked to pay N2bn as damages. We are at the Appeal Court now. So that issue has been closed. I believe that it shouldn’t be an issue that occur every four years during campaigns. After elections now, (they won’t) ask that question anymore. It should be an issue that has been laid to rest.

“I pray the Federal Government will look and search for the killers of Bola Ige and others like (Aminasoari) Dikibo, Funso Williams and others.”