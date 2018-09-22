The governorship candidate of the Providence People’s Congress, Prof Ife Adewumi, has said he has no complaint about the election yet.

He said this in an interview with our correspondent after casting his vote at Ward 10 Unit 13 in Ilesa East Local Government Area.

Adewumi, who is a former chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, said he believed that the people would decide who would win the poll.

He said, “We believe that the people will decide the winner. I have no complaint yet. There is no vote-buying at my unit but it is early to conclude.