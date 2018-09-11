The Nigeria Police has warned its men and officers that will provide security in the Osun Sept. 22 governorship election to eschew fraternising with politicians or collecting bribe from them.

Mr Abayomi Shogunle, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) gave the warning in Osogbo on Tuesday.

He handed down the warning when he visited the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Osun Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Shogunle said any police officer caught with any unprofessional conduct before, during and after the election would be duly punished.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police said PCRRU was established two years, adding that about 10 police officers had been dismissed, based on complaints.

He also said the response unit had recovered and returned about N11.1million to victims who lodged complaints, after investigation.

Shogunle explained that team was in Osun to meet different stakeholders and sensitise police personnel against unprofessional conduct before, during and after the Osun election.

“There is going to be a severe punishment for any police officer found guilty of any unprofessional conduct.

“We are here to ensure free and credible election.

“The Nigeria Police is not supporting any candidate and our role is to ensure level playing ground for all the candidates,” he said.

He also warned politicians to desist from inducing voters during the election, saying the intelligent unit of the police would arrest anybody caught distributing money to voters on election day.