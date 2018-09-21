The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) and the Nigeria Police in Osun have assured residents of Osun of security during and after the Saturday governorship election in the state.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Ebenezer Aboluwoye, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Friday.

He said the corps was in synergy with other security agents to provide security before, during and after the election.

“We have deployed, massively, our personnel and most of them are already in our area commands.

“We have deployed them to local governments, villages within Osun and manning social infrastructure to ensure no form of criminality is committed during this election.

“We are also deploying our sniffer dogs and our SWAT team; we have our intelligent agents who are in town to give us information of what is going on in the state.

“We also have personnel that will be accompanying INEC materials and officials throughout the election process.

“I can assure the electorate and members of public in the state that their security is guaranteed.” he said

Mrs Folashade Odoro, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command in the state Officer, in a statement, also assured residents of adequate security during the exercise.

Odoro said officers of the command had been deployed and stationed across the state to provide security for lives and property.

She, however, admonished the electorate to be law abiding while exercising their civic duty and called on residents to report any criminal activity during the election for prompt response.