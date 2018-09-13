The police said on Thursday that they would ensure synergy with other security agencies in providing adequate security during the September 22 governorship poll in Osun.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said this in Abuja at a meeting with security agencies and CSOs to harmonise security arrangements for the election.

Idris, who was represented by the DIG in charge of operations, Habila Joshack, said that providing security during elections involves all security agencies.

He said: “Providing security during elections is not the job of the police alone but all security agencies.”

He noted that the contribution of every security agency was critical during elections.”

The police boss said that there was always the need for all security agencies to share ideas, adding that there should be no discrimination in working toward one goal.

He, however, said that there had been an improvement in the area of security in all elections in the country.

A National Commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission, Adedeji Soyebi, said that preparations for any election were always done in conjunction with security agencies and CSOs.

He said that the commission would ensure that the votes of the people of Osun during the election counted.

Soyebi said: “We are not going to allow any parameter other than that to determine the outcome of the election in Osun.

“The menace of vote buying will not take place in Osun.”

He said that no stone would be left unturned in checking the menace of vote buying during the election and the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, Clement Nwankwo, said the recent Ekiti governorship election was a departure from the Anambra governorship poll.

He commended the police for their civility during the Ekiti election.

The executive director said that the CSOs were always careful not to be accused of being partisan during elections.

He said that if the Electoral Offences Commission Bill was passed into law, it would mark a milestone in the conduct of elections in the country.

In attendance were representatives of the NSCDC, FRSC, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, NDLEA and Nigeria Custom Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting was to review the progress made with regards to deployment of personnel as well as develop and agree on deliverables.