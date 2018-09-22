The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has voted in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke was accredited and voted at 8.08am at Abogunde Ward 5, Unit 9 In Ede.

Adeleke and his allies also paid a visit to some heads and elders in Alagbede, Asunmo communities during the election in Ede on Saturday.

Adeleke battles All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Isiaka Oyetola; Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress, and Adeoti Moshood of Action Democratic Party for the seat currently occupied by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.