Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for always circulating falsehood and striving on lies.

APC, while reacting to claims by PDP that it planted Justice J.O.K Oyewole as a panel member of the Osun State Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal, chided the PDP for circulating false, scandalous and defamatory report against Justice Oyewole of the Court of Appeal.

The PDP, through Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, said the party had already petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, alleging that Justice Oyewole had connection with the APC.

“Our position is predicated on the fact that Hon. Justice Oyewole has strong connection with the APC, which is an interested party in the appeal, and therefore, rejected his inclusion in the appeal panel.”

Explaining why the PDP was rejecting Justice Oyewole’s membership of the appeal panel, the party said, “Hon Justice Oyewole is an indigene of Osun State and he had served as a High Court Judge of Lagos State and had thus served under the administration of Senator Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of APC, while he (Tinubu) was the governor of Lagos State.

“When the seat of the Chief Judge of Osun State became vacant some years back, upon retirement of Justice G.O. Ojo, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu insisted on having his anointed candidate, Justice Oyewole, on the judiciary of Osun State at all costs.

“It took the courageous intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloma Murktar, to prevail that the most senior judge of Osun State Judiciary should be so appointed.”