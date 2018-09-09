The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Mr Soji Adagunodo, has said the party will work with all opposition parties in the state ahead of the September 22 governorship election in order to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Adagunodo said this in Ileogbo, the headquarters of the Ayedire Local Government Area, while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the campaign in the town on Friday.

The PDP chairman said he was confident that the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, would emerge victorious in the poll with the development after the reconciliation of the candidate with Dr Akin Ogunbiyi.

Asked if it was true that the PDP was already working with the ADP to form an alliance ahead of the election, Adagunodo said he would not reveal that to the public but said the major opposition party in the state would work with all political parties to end the reign of the APC in the state.

He said, “We have our strategies and I don’t want to comment on that. But I can assure you that all political parties that are not in the ruling party, we will work together with them in this election”.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, had earlier described as untrue, the rumour that he had concluded plans to drop his governorship plan and form an alliance with another political party.

Adeoti said this in a statement made available to our correspondent by the spokesperson for his campaign organisation, Mr. Kayode Agbaje.