The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Tuesday, kicked off its campaign for the September 22 governorship election at the party secretariat, Osogbo, the state capital.

The campaign started with official presentation of the party’s governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Albert Adeogun, to the party faithful.

Mr Adeleke, a serving senator, while addressing his supporters and unveiling his manifesto, said the PDP was on a mission to transform the state to one that would work for all.

He said his six-point agenda for the state included economic rejuvenation, agriculture revolution, restructure of the education system and improved workers’ welfare and condition of service.

Also listed were improved health care delivery and improved road and water infrastructure.

He said his manifesto was not “mere election promises” but programmes evaluated that were morally right, just, equitable and deserved by people of the state.

Soji Adagunodo, the Osun PDP Chairman, in his address, said the party had resolved to provide a better, credible, sustainable and people-friendly alternative set of programmes.

Mr Adagunodo said the party would initiate policies to restore the state to the path of economic prosperity, social emancipation and general wellbeing of all and sundry.

He said the party would focus on candidate’s six-point agenda, adding that the party was building a coalition of well-meaning leaders and citizens of the state to ensure victory.

Mr Adagunodo equally welcomed some leaders and members of political parties and groups, who defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Accord Party and the Peoples’ Democratic Movement (PDM) to the PDP.

The chairman handed the party flag to the new entrants.