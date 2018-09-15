The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to immediately unfreeze the private bank accounts of its governorship aspirant in the Osun State election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and those of his family members, including singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The party described the freezing of the accounts as oppressive, tyrannical, provocative and a direct recipe for crisis in the state, given that the people of Osun are solidly behind Adeleke ahead of the election.

In addition, the PDP also directed its members, including state governors, officials at zonal and state chapters, national and states assembly members, all presidential and governorship aspirants as well as other stakeholders, particularly, in the south-West zone, to immediately commence movement into Osun State with their political machinery to campaign and support the PDP candidate.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the freezing of the Adelekes’ accounts by an agency of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, a week to the governorship election, underscored the fact that APC” is mortally afraid of our candidate and has been seeking ways to undermine his electoral fortunes.”

He added, “Such savage attack on innocent citizens confirms the viciousness of the Buhari-led APC administration to use any means whatsoever to subjugate Nigerians and appropriate power to itself at all cost.

Ologbondiyan said that the people of Osun State are behind Senator Adeleke and will freely vote for him irrespective of the machinations of the Buhari-led APC.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to collectively condemn what he called “wickedness meted out on their son and members of his family” and ensure that they use their votes to make a statement “against the APC by voting en masse for their beloved son.”

Meanwhile, the party has said that the APC should be held responsible should any harm befall former Vice President Abubakar Atiku or any of its Presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP’s position was predicated on its comprehensive consideration of all issues relating to the threats to the life of the former Vice President, as well as similar threats and harassments of other presidential aspirants.

Atiku had claimed in a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, that he had received text messages, warning him to drop his presidential ambition.

He described how wife and daughters were also warned, adding that the author of the text message threatened to either kill or rape them.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP does not take these threats as a ruse and we demand an open inquest into all the issues raised by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in his petition to President Buhari.

“It is public knowledge that the APC has been in a frenetic mode over the calibre and popularity of presidential aspirants arraying in our party platform.

“The APC knows that President Buhari is no match for any of our aspirants hence the resort to violence, harassment and death threats, with a view to frighten and put our presidential aspirants out of circulation ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians are already aware of how the APC-led Government has been using security and anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Police, Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to harass and hound presidential hopefuls and perceived political opponents of the President, as well as the members of our party on various trumped-up allegations and charges.

“The dysfunctional APC has become distraught by the resurge of Nigerians to our platform since the commencement of electioneering activities, while the APC national secretariat and its state offices have become deserted like graveyards.”

He said that rather than accepting the reality of their alleged failures ahead of the 2019 elections, he said that the APC has scaled up its proclivities for violence against the opposition.