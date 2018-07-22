Ahead of Sept. 22 Osun governorship election, Mr Olapade Okunola, a pastor at Redeemed Christian Church of God, has been declared winner of Accord Party primary election.

Alhaji Dokun Babarinde, who is the returning officer, while announcing the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said Okunola polled 141 votes to defeat his closet rival, Mr Babatunde Loye, who polled 58 votes.

Babarinde, who is also the South-West Vice Chairman of the party said another aspirant, Mr Bunmi Ibiloye, polled 12 votes.

He said that 215 delegates were accredited, while 211 delegates voted and four others abstained.

Babarinde urged the winner to be magnanimous in victory.

In his acceptance speech Okunola appealed to his co-contestants to support him in winning the election.

Also speaking, Chief Segun Fanibe, the Accord party State chairman, congratulated the winner, saying all three contestants are qualified to govern the state.

Fanibe, implored those who are yet to get their permanent voter cards to get it and cast their votes for the party.