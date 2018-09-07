Barely 16 days to the Osun State governorship election scheduled to hold on September 22, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had its ‘mega rally’ at the Osogbo Stadium on Thursday.

Major stakeholders of the party such as the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole; a national leader, Bola Tinubu; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi; and House of Representatives Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, were present at the rally.

Others present include Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi and outgoing Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola amongst others.

While addressing the crowd, Tinubu said the opponents calling them ‘ajele’ (emmissaries) need to be psychologically examined. He said living in Lagos does not mean the party governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is not from Osun as tagged by opponents.

“We all pray to amass wealth so that we can successfully go back home to better the lives of our people. Oyetola and other people who are called ‘Ajele’ have done just this. They were born in this state before moving to Lagos and just because they made it over there, they are no longer for Osun?”

“That’s why I call those calling us emmissaries need their brain reexamined. They are dunce and nitwit,” he said.

He also said Oyetola was selected out of many aspirants for his roles towards the development of the state.

Oshiomhole also told the crowd not to forget the ‘sufferness’ they went through during the reign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“Sometimes people forget what they have been through. Some eight years ago, the state was going through hell before APC came on board to to change the trend,” he said.