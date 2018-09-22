The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged the European Union election observers that came to observe the Osun governorship election not to be biased in their reports.

He gave the charge during the visit of European Union Election Observers led by European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Katil Karlsen, on Thursday, in Ile-Ife.

The foremost African monarch who used the occassion to clear the air on insinuation that he has endorsed a particular candidate said, “I am a father to everybody, I have prayed for all the candidates and we are hoping that whoever emerges would not betray the confidence reposed in him.”

Addressing the team further, he said, “I want to specifically thank the European Union team for deeming it fit to come to Osun State to observe the governorship election.”

“Your input, support, time to deepen our democracy is highly appreciated because you are committed to good governance which is the essence of a sane society.

“If you can reminiscence, you will know that the democracy you are enjoying in your different countries today was not smooth when it started. because you also had challenges. But today, you’ve overcome. Therefore, whatever lapses found inherent in our nascent democracy will soon be a thing of the past.

“Nigeria must get it right because we are the centre piece of Africa. And once we get it right, surely, the entire African countries will get it right as well.

“One of every four black men you see is a Nigerian. God wonderfully blessed us because we are most populous black nation on planet earth.

“As European Union observers, please write what you see, don’t favour any candidate. Surely, a winner must emerge and there must be a loser.

I urge the candidates to be magnanimous in victory and be a gallant losers.”

The foremost monarch also admonished traditional rulers in the state to remain unbiased.

“Traditional rulers don’t play politics but we are father’s to all political actors irrespective of where they hail from.

“Corruption cannot be fought in isolation, for it to be effectively tackle, all hands must be on deck.”

He, however, urged European Union to work directly with the government at the centre on how to help repartriate our stolen wealth.

While speaking, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Katil Karlsen, said, “I’m highly impressed with the rich culture of traditional display by all here. We are all descendants of Africa and we know we migrated from Ile-Ife.

“Your highness, we are here to observe tomorrow’s election, what we want is just free, fair and credible election that will make the state a shinning example.”

“We appreciate the role you played by sounding peace warning to all aspirants because peace is the most cherished commodity we cannot overlook.”

The envoy said Osun State election is important to the general election coming up in 2019.

On the entourage of the European Union ambassador were: Tarel Charlie, Acting Italian Ambassador to Nigeria; Ida Hockerfelt of Sweden; Otto Stenosis of Finland Embassy; and Jacob Jacob Silen of Denmark Embassy.

Earlier, Larry Ekundayo, an international boxer, appreciated the Ooni for the honour done him in 2017 in London.

He said, ” In 2017 in London, I was privileged to meet with my father in London and he asked me what I want and I told him that I want to be world champion. Ooni prayed for me, and I won my international boxing federation bout. And today, I’m number fifteen in boxing hierarchy in the world.”