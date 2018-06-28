Ahead of the September 22, 2018, governorship election in Osun State, a renowned Architect, Olugbenga Akintola, has emerged as the candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party.

He beat his opponent, Olufemi Kehinde by nine votes after clinching 46 votes, while Kehinde got 37.

It was gathered that Akintola’s victory followed the primary election held, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, by the party for its gubernatorial aspirants to decide the flagbearer of the party during the election.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ms. Morufat Nola, AD said that it had complied with the extant electoral laws in the process leading to the emergence of Akintola as its standard bearer.

The statement read in part: “In compliance with the extant electoral laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observed the primaries conducted by the National Secretariat delegates led by the National Secretary, Pastor Akin Fashogbon.

“Other national delegates at the Osogbo venue of the primaries included the chairman of the party in Ondo State, Elder Akinbobola Seriki.”

Nola said the duly accredited 85 delegates participated in an open and transparent voting process between the two aspirants, Olufemi Kehinde and Olugbenga Akintola.

She added that the duo upheld the outcome of the election and had the opportunity to address the delegates before the balloting commenced.

Nola also said that INEC officials monitored the election and the delegates peacefully voted and witnessed vote counting with the following results: Olugbenga Akintola, 46; Olufemi Kehinde, 37; while two votes were voided.