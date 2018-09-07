The National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olu Falae, and the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, have tipped the party’s candidate, Iyiola Omisore, to win the September 22 governorship election.

They also described him as the most promising of all the candidates, saying he would provide the needed leadership in the governing of Osun State.

Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, while addressing a rally of the party on Thursday in Osogbo ahead of the election, said Omisore possessed the qualities to lead the state effectively.

He also used the rally to present the party’s flag to the candidate and his deputy, Azeez Lawal.

According to Falae, Omisore is the most experienced of all the candidates, having formerly served as a deputy governor in the state, and as chairman of the appropriation committee in the Senate.

The SDP helmsman also charged the people to be vigilant and “thumb print the slot showing a horse on the ballot sheet which is SDP’s symbol.”

He added that, “SDP is a party set out to represent the Yoruba interest.”

The rally which held at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, was attended by leaders of Afenifere, with its leader, Rueben Fasoranti, represented by its general secretary, Seinde Arogbofa.

Arogbofa said the Yoruba leaders support Omisore’s ambition, and urged Osun people to vote for him.

“It is now the time to free Osun people from many years of suffering caused by the mismanagement of human and capital resources by Governor Rauf Aregbesola-led All progressives Congress (APC) government in Osun State,” said Omisore, as he addressed the huge crowd of supporters.

He said the cause of the huge debt and non payment of salaries and pensioners’ arrears was because of corruption and mismanagement of funds. He assured that the SDP government would resolve all the the crisis the ruling APC had caused in the state.

“It is less than N7 billion to pay outstanding salaries and pensioners arrears, but information reaching us confirmed that the government has spent N4.3 billion on erection of campaign billboards and printing of posters. If the money had been well spent, the state will not be at the level it is today,” Omisore said.