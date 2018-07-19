The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Osun state chapter, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 held a successful Congress where an indigene of Iwo in Osun West senatorial zone, Mr. Munirudeen Kehinde Atanda, emerged the candidate of the party.

The primary election which took place at the party’s secretariat located along Gbongan road, Osogbo, was held under tight security, as members of the party across the state voted for their preferred aspirants.

Though on the ballot paper used for the primary, name of Senator Iyiola Omisore and Otunba Yemisi Oladeji, were boldly written, but the former was not seen in the premises where the exercise took place.

Officials of both Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National Orientation Agency (NOA) also witnessed the exercise.

Addressing party members after the exercise, Osun SDP chairman, Chief Ademola Ishola, told them to disregard insinuation that another faction of the party exists in the state, claiming that he remained the authentic leader of SDP in Osun.

Ishola called for dedication from members, even as he urged them to reach out to non-align people of the state and members of other political parties, and convince them on the need to support SDP in the September 22 governorship election because of its rich manifestoes and willingness of the party to serve.

The party’s state secretary, Elder Olufemi Awe, disclosed that going by the SDP constitution, the party’s flag bearer can emerge either through direct or indirect primary.

“But we chose to elect our governorship candidate through indirect primary by bringing all the delegates and the aspirants to the party secretariat”, he stated.

Atanda, a son of prominent Iwo politician and a London based lawyer polled 271, Oladeji had 13 votes while former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Omisore polled 8 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Atanda thanked all the SDP members in the state for supporting him just as he promised to ensure that the party’s manifesto is followed so as to bring a new lease of life to the state indigenes.