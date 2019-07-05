<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The immediate past governor of Adamawa State, Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, has congratulated his former counterpart, the Osun State governor, Oyetola Adegboyega, over his victory at the Supreme Court, saying that the victory was a testament to the party’s popularity and of the people’s endorsement of APC Leadership in the country.

Bindow made this known in a press statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Martin’s Dickson, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The statement said: “Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla Bindow congratulates the Governor of Osun State, Adeboyega Oyetola, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“The victory is well deserved and a strong statement of how popular the APC is and how acceptable it’s agenda of transforming Nigeria has been well accepted by the people.

“It is also a relief for the governor who can now concentrate on governance as he implements the party’s manifesto in the state.”

Jibrilla added: “Governor Adegboyega will now concentrate on his primary functions as governor devoid of the distractions associated with court cases.

“I applaud the majority decision of the apex court delivered by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour.”

The former governor also congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC ) family and President Muhammadu Buhari over the victory saying: “The judgement is an indication that the APC was genuinely voted for across Nigeria looking at the number of victories the party has recorded in court recently.”

The governor also called on all APC loyalists in the country to remain resolute and committed to the party and expect victory in all pending cases of the party in courts across the country.