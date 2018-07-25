The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has congratulated Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola following his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 22 governorship election.

Adewole, who paid a courtesy visit to Oyetola at his campaign office on Tuesday in Osogbo, said Oyetola’s emergence would ensure continuity of the developmental projects embarked on by the incumbent governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oyetola was Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff.

NAN further reports that Oyetola scored a total number of 127,017 votes during the party’s primary on Friday to defeat other 16 contestants.

Adewole said that Oyetola was the best candidate to consolidate on the legacies of Aregbesola if elected governor.

He said: “There is no doubt that we need someone who can build on the infrastructure Aregbesola has already put in place.

“And I am happy that the larger percentage of the APC members found you worthy and I have no doubt in my mind that you will perform excellently well on assumption of office, by the special grace of God.

“I have come today to pledge my support and loyalty to our party, APC, and I am ready to support this project wholeheartedly.’’

Responding, Oyetola commended the minister for embarking on the visit, promising not to disappoint his followers.

Meanwhile, Saka Layonu and Adegboyega Benedict, who contested the APC primary and lost, have pledged their support for Oyetola’s candidature.

The duoalso congratulated the flag bearer, adding that they have put their defeat at the primary behind them and were ready to support the party to win the election.

NAN reports that Layonu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, scored 2,369 while Benedict scored 284.