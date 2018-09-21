Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly, on Friday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a credible poll in the Osun Saturday gubernatorial election.

The lawmakers spoke on Friday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

They expressed optimism that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Gboyega Oyetola, would emerge winner of the election.

The Deputy Chief Whip in the Assembly, Mrs Omotayo Oduntan, advised INEC and security agencies involved in the conduct of the election to carry out their duties as stipulated by law.

“INEC should do its work very well; all the security agencies should not take side but make sure that things work out well and see that nobody is shortchanged at the end of the day.

“My prayer is that APC will win Osun gubernatorial election again; I don’t want us (APC) to lose any part of Southwest region.

“If APC rules the Southwest states, we will be able to always work together, and in the process, cooperate with one another to ensure the growth and development of the states.

“That’s why we want our party and candidate to win. I believe our party will win,’’ Oduntan, representing Alimosho Constituency II in the Assembly, said.

The lawmaker said the cooperation between Ogun and Lagos and other Southwest States being ruled by the APC had been helping in delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

She added that Lagos State also had farm in Osun for food security and creation of employment opportunities, saying that if another party emerged, the cooperation would be hindered.

Oduntan, a House of Representatives aspirant for Alimosho Federal Constituency, said that the party must not lose any part of the Southwest to opposition parties.

Also speaking, Mr Jude Idimogu, a member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the House, expressed confidence that the party would retain the state.

Idimogu also urged INEC to live up to the expectations of the public.