A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kunle Adegoke, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to nullify the Osun governorship primary.

In the suit, he joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and prayed the court to declare the primary unconstitutional, null and void, arguing that it did not comply with the regulations for the conduct of political party primaries.

He said the primary which was conducted by APC on the July 20, 2018 is in flagrant violation of the constitution of the 1st defendant (APC) and the regulation for the conduct of political party primaries of INEC.

In the suit, he said: “A declaration that, by the provisions of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress 2014 (as amended), article 20(v) thereof, it is ultra vires the 1st defendant to organize, hold and conduct the governorship primary election held on the 20th day of July, 2018 in Osun state without rules and regulations made by its national working committee and duly approved by its national executive committee for the purpose of nomination of candidates through primary elections.

“A Declaration that it is ultra vires the 1st Defendant to hold and organize the Osun State governorship primary election held in Osun State on the 20th day of July, 2018 without having given a prior 21-day notice of its primaries to the Independent National Electoral Commission (the 2nd Defendant) indicating that a direct method of primary election shall be used.”

He then requested an order of the court nullifying the primary, as well as, restraining the 2nd defendant (INEC), from according any recognition to the outcome of the said Osun State gubernatorial primary election.