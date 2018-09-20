The governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore; African Democratic Congress, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Action Democratic Party, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, have signed a protocol on the need to unite to ensure that the Saturday poll is not rigged.

Omisore said this at a press conference he addressed in Osogbo on Thursday.

He said the candidates of these opposition parties would run on their platforms during the poll.

He said, “We have signed a protocol that this election should be credible. These three parties agreed that in spite of their different ideologies and policy thrusts, this election must be credible.”