Senator Iyiola Omisore

The governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party, Senator Iyiola Omisore; African Democratic Congress, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and Action Democratic Party, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, have signed a protocol on the need to unite to ensure that the Saturday poll is not rigged.

Omisore said this at a press conference he addressed in Osogbo on Thursday.

He said the candidates of these opposition parties would run on their platforms during the poll.

He said, “We have signed a protocol that this election should be credible. These three parties agreed that in spite of their different ideologies and policy thrusts, this election must be credible.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR