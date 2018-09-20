Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has reiterated the commitment of the commission toward conducting free, fair and credible election, comes Saturday in Osun state.

Yakubu, who said this on Wednesday while addressing staff of the commission in Ibadan, admonished them to continue to maintain neutrality.

He assured all Nigerians that votes of Osun electorate would determine, who win the Sept. 22 governorship election, saying INEC has no candidate nor belong to any of the contesting political parties.

He declared that vote of every eligible voter would count and that the commission would remain unbiased umpire during the Osun poll and other elections in the country.

On the preparation for 2019 general elections, the INEC boss said the commission was ready, adding that the success of the elections would surpass 2015 achievement.

He urged all the staff of the commission to effectively monitor primaries of political parties without compromise.

He promised to be more committed to the welfare of the staff of the commission and urged them to build on the commission’s achievements recorded during the 2015 general elections.

Earlier, Mr Mutiu Agboke, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, briefed the chairman on the activities of the commission in Oyo state since his assumption in Jan. 25.

Agboke said the commission had registered 538, 704 new voters in the just suspended Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Oyo state.

He further disclosed that 657, 790 unclaimed PVCs were still in the custody of the commission, which made the state placed second among the states with the largest number of uncollected PVCs.

He sought for more improved welfare packages and a better working environment that would make the uphill tasks before them worth giving their best.