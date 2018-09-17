The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to 5.00p.m, on Wednesday.

Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood, disclosed this at the election stakeholders forum, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday.

He said the extension was to avail those who had not collected the cards the opportunity to do so.

He called on them to take advantage of the extension and collect the cards to be able to vote, on Saturday.

He, however, enthused that over 90 percent collection of PVCs had been recorded.

Mahmood assured the stakeholders, including governorship candidates, political parties, party agents, security agencies, media, INEC officials, among others as well as the people of the state of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

He said INEC had virtually concluded all the necessary arrangements for the dissemination of all electoral materials for the election.

He added that the commission is fully ready for the poll on Saturday.