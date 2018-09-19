The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will be using the braille ballot guide to assist visually impaired voters, during the Osun governorship election holding on Saturday.

The introduction of braille ballot guide is the first of its kind in Nigeria’s electoral history.

Presenting the guide at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital, the convener of Access Nigeria Campaign, Grace Jerry, said the guide is an assistive material that enables voters with visual impairments or blindness identify party symbols and cast their ballot unaided.

The launch of the braille ballot guide is expected to serve as a pilot study for the Osun state governorship election ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Going by the data provided by the National Blindness and Visual Impairment survey, about 4.25 million Nigerians fall under the category of being either blind, moderate and severe visual impairment.

The President of Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities, Melody Omosah is worried that INEC is yet to get the accurate data of persons with visual impairments across the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Olusegun Agbaje after receiving the materials assured that the commission will continue to improve on measures that will ensure the needs of the people.

Agbaje also noted that training on how to use the braille ballot guide will commence today.

The pilot of the braille ballot guide would take place in 150sampled polling units on Saturday.