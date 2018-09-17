The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has banned the use of mobile phones, cameras or any recording devices by voters during the Osun elections.

The Osun State Governorship election is slated to hold on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

Prof Yakubu stated this on Monday at the stakeholders meeting in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the ban will help reduce the risk of vote buying and selling which he has been a new development amongst politicians and a major concern to the nation.

The INEC boss explained that voters will not be prevented from using their devices at the polling units, but would be banned from holding their cameras and telephones, once the ballot papers are issued and until they cast their votes in the ballot boxes.